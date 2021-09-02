SAMALEI project faces more local resistance

By Express News Service

SAMBALPURThe State government’s ambitious Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme has hit another hurdle with residents of Balibandha, Ramji Gudi and Kamlibazaar areas resisting the shrine’s redevelopment plan over displacement fears.On Wednesday, residents of these areas staged protest near Balibandha temple opposing the project. Earlier, inhabitants of Ghunghutipara, a 400-year-old slum near Samaleswari temple, had staged demonstrations protesting the displacement plan for the project.

The slum residents are still up in arms against the beautification project. An agitator, Gopal Panda, said, “We are not opposed to the development and beautification of Samaleswari temple but the government officials should clarify how many acres of land will be acquired for implementation of the project and the number of families to be displaced. Hundreds of families are uncertain whether they will be evicted for the project. Some people in our area have already been served notice for eviction. Moreover, the administration is also silent on the number of people, who are earning livelihood in Kamlibazaar area, to be rehabilitated after the displacement.”

Eviction drive for the project started from July 31 this year. While a number of government quarters near the temple are being demolished in the first phase, house and shop owners of different localities are apprehensive of being displaced due to the project.

Recently, notice was served to an elderly person and a widow of Balibandha and Kamlibazaar asking them to approach the district Collector’s office as they will be displaced for the project. However, other nearby households have not received any notice. Later in the day, Additional SP Tapan Mohanty and other senior police officials rushed to the protest site and held discussion with the agitators. They assured that the administration will hold talks with residents on the matter following which the agitation was called off.