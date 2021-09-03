3 held with fake currencies worth Rs 12,300 in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, arrested three persons for their involvement in printing and circulating fake currency notes. Counterfeit notes worth Rs 12,300 were recovered from their possession.



The accused are Chandan Nandi alias Sambhu and Shyam Sundar Sahu of Padampur besides Madhusudan Suna of Kendumal under Gaisilet in Bargarh district.

Police said on Wednesday morning, Sambhu and Shyam Sundar were trying to use fake currency notes while paying the fare to an auto-rickshaw driver. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo. On search, counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denomination worth Rs 12,300 were recovered from them.

During interrogation, the duo revealed the name of their accomplice Madhusudan who was nabbed during a raid. Police seized a computer, UPS, printer and papers from the accused. The accused trio was being brought to Sambalpur when Sambhu escaped from police custody only to be caught again on Thursday. Burla IIC Kamal Panda said accused Sambhu managed to escape on pretext of vomiting.

The trio was involved in printing and circulation fake notes for the last around three months. “The matter is under investigation and we are trying to ascertain if more people are involved in the racket,” the IIC added. On August 7, police had arrested six persons and recovered counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 13.85 lakh from them.