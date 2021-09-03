Australian delegation discusses trade ties with Odisha commerce chamber
A high-level Australian delegation led by the High Commissioner held an interaction with the members of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Odisha Chapter here on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
BHUBANESWAR: Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO shared his aspiration for strengthening the Indo-Australian bilateral ties, focused on Odisha, particularly in mining, energy, minerals, transport infrastructure, healthcare, education and skill development. A high-level Australian delegation led by Barry held an interaction with the members of Indian Chamber of Commerce Odisha Chapter here on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
They discussed various business opportunities in Odisha and Australia. Consul General of Australian Consulate General, Kolkata, Rowan Ainsworth emphasised women empowerment and medical tourism. Chairman of ICC Odisha state council JB Pany was present.