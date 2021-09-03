STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bahrain Odia Samaj seeks welfare measures for migrants 

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:09 AM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Founder  chairman of Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Praharaj has urged Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan to adopt measures for socio-economic and health security of migrant workers and NRIs residing in the gulf country.

Odia Samaj founder chairman Arun Praharaj
presenting a memento to Union Minister V
Muraleedharan  | Express

Taking part in an interactive session with the Union Minister during his recent visit to Bahrain, Praharaj also requested him to take necessary steps for mandatory registration of the migrants and appointment of a health advisor in the Indian Embassy. “The move will protect the migrants lawfully,” he said.

Praharaj also drew the attention of the Minister towards the activities carried out by Bahrain Odia Samaj for welfare of NRIs as well as the Indian workers migrated to the foreign country. Founded in 1997 with six non-resident Odia families, the forum has now grown into an association of about 178 families and over 2,000 migrant workers, he said.

