Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award for Odia thespian Binodini Debi

BHUBANESWAR: The 27th Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award 2021 will be conferred on veteran theatre artiste Binodini Debi for her lifetime achievement in the field of Odia theatre. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh besides a citation, a memento and a shawl.

The awards will be given away on the concluding day of the annual Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Festival on September 9. The five-day event organised by Srjan, the dance institution established by the legendary Odissi maestro, will be hosted virtually from Sunday. Informing this to mediapersons on Thursday, Ratikant Mohapatra said the festival this year will be hosted online on Srjan GKCMON Facebook page and YouTube channel, from September 5 to 9 at 7.30 pm every day. Besides, the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Pratibha Samman will be presented to Arushi Mudgal for Odissi dance and Ramachandra Behera for Odissi music.