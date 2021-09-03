STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government rolls out e-Receipt 2.0 system for tax payment

The new arrangement will provide facilities like card, UPI ID and QR code and wallets based payments.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile, UPI, netbanking

Odisha Treasury portal has availed the services of Indian Bank and Axis Bank through their payment gateway service providers. (Representational photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government on Thursday, September 2, 2021, rolled out the revamped electronic receipt called e-Receipt 2.0 system to make available new modes of payment of taxes and other dues to the citizens. Launching the new service here, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said this will improve the delivery of services in electronic receipts and disbursement under Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

This will fulfil the objective of Mo Sarkar by providing service delivery at the doorstep of citizens. Odisha Treasury portal has availed the services of Indian Bank and Axis Bank through their payment gateway service providers. The new arrangement will provide facilities like card, UPI ID and QR code and wallets based payments. On the occasion, service level agreements were signed between the State government and the two banks for use of two other payment gateways.

