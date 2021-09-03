STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Sundargarh starts field assessment for paddy crop loss

The district had targeted paddy cultivation on 2.09 lakh hectare out of total 3.13 lakh hectare farmland. 

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

An assessment by the Agriculture department noted that the district has recorded 78 per cent deficit rainfall

An assessment by the Agriculture department noted that the district has recorded 78 per cent deficit rainfall. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BALANGIR:  With rain-fed Sundargarh staring at a drought-like situation due to a weak monsoon, district agriculture authorities on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, started field-level assessment of the extent of paddy crop loss to introduce mitigation measures. The district had targeted paddy cultivation on 2.09 lakh hectare out of total 3.13 lakh hectare farmland. 

Survey began in many areas of the district with instructions issued to Assistant Agriculture Officers (AAOs) and Village Level Workers (VLWs) to assess crop situation at the gram panchayat (GP) level. In August, the district received an average of 138 mm rainfall as opposed to the normal average of 393.9 mm (65 per cent deficit ), adversely affecting all 17 blocks. July was no better, with 32 per cent deficit rainfall putting farmers of Lefripada, Hemgir, Subdega, Balishankara and Kutra blocks in deep trouble. 

Scanty rainfall till July 20 had halted transplantation activities on over 74,000 hectare and inter-cultural operation on 20,000 hectare of land. While better rainfall towards July end resulted in completion of inter-cultural operation in direct sowing method by end of August, transplantation on 8,913 hectare of land could not be done. Furthermore, moisture stress condition in vast tracts of land in all three sub-divisions (Sundargarh, Panposh and Banei) is turning paddy plants yellowish brown along with farmlands developing cracks. 

Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO) RC Nayak said GP level survery reports are expected in a week. “We have a report of failure of paddy crops over 839 hectare in Tangarpali, Lefripada and Sadar blocks of Sundargarh sub-division but the entire scenario would be clear after the survey,” said Nayak, adding that contingency plans would be prepared after with the help of scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendras 1 and 2. Farmers would be encouraged to opt for pre-rabi cultivation of rasi, biri, peanut, mustard and sunflower depending on soil moisture condition. 

In 2018, the district was partially declared drought-hit with paddy crop damage standing at above 50 per cent in over 35,986 hectare and 33-50 per cent in over 31,554 hectare of farmland. 

Balangir faces drought 
Prevailing dry weather condition has spoiled hopes of farmers of a good paddy harvest this kharif season with thousands of hectares of farmlands cracked open due to aridity and saplings meant for transplantation wilted. This year, farming was possible only on 24,000 hectare with more than 33,000 hectare lying unutilised due to shortage of water.

An assessment by the Agriculture department noted that the district has recorded 78 per cent deficit rainfall (896.9 mm in June-August) with Muribahal block receiving the lowest rainfall this year.  Post seeding-sowing activities have remained a non-starter, with all 14 blocks affected due to erratic rain and drying up of natural sources of water. Transplanting of old seedlings and beausaning operation were delayed in several blocks with seedlings on nursery beds hit by stunted growth. Balangir CDAO Baikuntha Sahu said decent rain is expected in the coming days and urged farmers to not panic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy cultivation Odisha Paddy cultivation Sundargarh state field level assessment Sundargarh Odisha rain agriculture
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp