After losing cotton crop, debt-hit farmer ends life in Odisha

BALANGIR: A Rs 25,000 debt and poor rain destroying his cotton crop allegedly drove a landless farmer to end his life in a Balangir village even as spectre of drought looms large in Odisha. A native of Kadobeda village under Turekela block, Recheck Banchhor (65) consumed pesticide on Thursday evening. He was taken to Kantabanji community health centre where doctors referred him to Balangir but he could not be saved.

The matter echoed in the State Assembly on Friday and Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro directed the State government to inquire into the alleged suicide. Preliminary reports said, Banchhor did not own any land and tilled about five acres belonging to others in his village. He had apparently taken a loan of Rs 25,000 in shape of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides for his cotton crop from a lender of Jharni village.

Sources said, farmers resort to such commodity loans with a buy-back arrangement by the money-lenders and Banchhor apparently was in such a deal. With deficit rain leading to crop loss, family members said, he was under immense mental agony and took to the extreme step. “He took loans for cultivation but he suffered crop loss which forced him to take to the extreme step,” said his son Pabitra.

Balangir has reported over 46 per cent rainfall deficit this year with farmers in most blocks reeling under dry conditions. Banchhor’s village is located close to Nuapada and has little irrigation support. Meanwhile, Speaker directed the government to submit a report to the House. The Speaker’s ruling came after persistent demand by Congress’ Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja during the post-lunch session in the House. “I ask the State government to look into the matter and submit a report to the House,” the Speaker said.

Targeting the government over the issue, Saluja alleged that faulty policy has led to a situation when a farmer decided to take his life. Slamming the administration for not fulfilling its announcement to create at least 25 per cent irrigation facilities in the blocks, he said that in Tureikela, which is in his constituency, only one per cent crop land has been irrigated.

After getting information, Titilagarh Sub Collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan, Kantabanji tehsildar Ashok Kumar Majhi and BDO Manoranjan Panigrahi visited Kadobeda village to take stock of the matter.

