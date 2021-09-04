STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP alleges BJD, Congress deal as House disrupted for third day

Published: 04th September 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi ( Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The BJP on Friday lashed out at the BJD and Congress, alleging a tacit understanding between the two parties to stonewall any discussion on the Mahanga double murder case and deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

The pre-lunch session of the Assembly was washed out on Friday again for the third consecutive day as a result of which, adjournment motion on law and order situation could not be discussed in the House. 
Congress members created noisy scenes over corruption and irregularities in the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) as soon the House assembled for the day and demanded a special discussion on the issue. They stood up on their seats and raised slogans against the State government.

The party MLAs including Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Sura Routray rushed to the well of the House and created an uproar. They alleged that there is a huge scam involved and demanded a probe by an independent agency into the prevailing corruption in OSSC.

The adjournment motion in the OSSC given by the BJP members was allowed for discussion by the Speaker in the House on Thursday. However, discussion on the issue could not be held due to noisy scenes created by Opposition BJP and Congress members on different issues. On Friday also, an adjournment motion given by the BJP members could not be taken up for discussion.

The Speaker convened an all party meeting as noisy scenes continued in the post-lunch session. Normalcy returned to the House at 5.30 pm, allowing 30 minutes for the private members’ business to continue.
Addressing a media conference, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi alleged that there is a deal between the BJD and Congress to prevent smooth functioning of the House.

“The government knows that it will get into trouble by discussing issues like Mahanga double murder and law and order situation in the State,” he said and added that adjourning the House till 4 pm by the Speaker within a minute has created a record. On the other hand, BJD MLA Snehangini Chhuria said several important Bills were scheduled to be tabled in the House, but the Opposition is not allowing any business to be transacted.

