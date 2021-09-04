Cuttack ramps up paediatric infra to battle third wave

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With health experts warning of a third wave which could affect children more, the district administration has initiated steps to ramp up paediatric healthcare infrastructure. While work on a Covid centre of excellence at Sishu Bhawan here is going on expeditiously, the 100-bed centre with 10 paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) is expected to be ready for operation by September-end, said District Covid Nodal officer Dr Umesh Ray.

If situation requires, one of the four Covid units established at SCB Medical College and Hospital will be used for treating infected children. Similarly, steps are being taken to set up a 100-bed paediatric unit at the DHH also known as City Hospital where an oxygen plant has already been established. “We are also planing to establish at least one paediatric unit at CHC level. Further, paediatric-specific equipment, consumables and other supplies are being procured in advance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Family Welfare has already trained 6,500 paediatricians, general medical officers, staff nurses on treatment of Covid in children. Sishu Bhawan was selected as the nodal centre towards imparting training to doctors and health staff from August 9 to 27.

Around 10 to 12 children are now being infected with the virus daily. While family members are found to be source of their infection, most of them are undergoing treatment in home isolation, he said and added that vaccination of parents and other family members is essential to reduce chances of Covid transmission from parents to kids.

