Dealers to supply helmet during sale of two-wheeler in Odisha

“Some two-wheeler riders are often found driving on road without protective headgear or substandard helmet, which is a serious threat to road safety,” said an official. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government on Friday directed the automobile company dealers selling two-wheelers to supply protective headgear conforming to specifications prescribed under Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at the time of sale.

The direction came after it was noticed that two-wheeler dealers in the State are not supplying BIS marked protective headgear (helmet) to every purchaser at the time of sale though there is explicit provision under the statute that two-wheeler manufacturers will supply protective head gear conforming to BIS mark with every vehicle.

“Some two-wheeler riders are often found driving on road without protective headgear or substandard helmet, which is a serious threat to road safety,” said an official.  After the Commerce and Transport department asked the State Transport Authority to issue a circular, Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra has instructed all RTOs to ensure that the dealers (including e-vehicle dealers) are supplying helmet of BIS standards to every purchaser, unless exempted under the law.   

The transport officials will make people aware about the rule to claim protective headgear, if not already provided, at the time of buying a new two-wheeler. Any deviation of the provision will be viewed seriously, he warned.

All RTOs have been asked to issue necessary direction to two-wheeler dealers under their jurisdiction to strictly adhere to the instruction as well as provision of law. Regular enforcement will be conducted at all dealer destinations and e-challan be drawn against erring dealers for violations. 

Besides, the dealers will have to affix sign board at conspicuous place at their showrooms to create public awareness so that people can claim helmet at the time of purchase of two wheeler. Although the clause 138 (4) (f) of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 mandated supply of protective headgear by manufacturers to buyers during purchase, many dealers allegedly opt it out in contravention with the rule.

