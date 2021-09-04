Improve condition of leprosy colonies: Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the collectors and CDMOs of Khurda and Puri districts to take immediate steps to improve the living conditions in five leprosy colonies coming under their jurisdiction and submit a compliance report on October 7.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray issued the direction on Thursday on the basis of an interim report submitted by a three-member Amicus Curiae committee. The committee comprising advocates Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, Gautam Mishra and Pami Rath had submitted the second interim report after visiting Bapujee and Dharabati leprosy colonies at Jatni, Bhagabat at Khurda, Sanjay Leprosy Colony at Puri town, Jibaramjee in Puri.

The bench directed for providing the residents of the colonies MCR footwear of Grade-1 and 2 within eight weeks. The bench also directed the collectors to ensure that sanitation workers engaged by the municipalities are deployed on a regular basis for removal of garbage. There appears to be the need for additional toilets in Bapujee and Dharabati colonies at Jatni and Sanjay Colony at Puri.

In all the five colonies, the committee had noticed that visits by trained leprosy workers, para-medical workers and multipurpose health workers as mandated by the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) is sporadic. “The collectors of both the districts and CDMOs will ensure that there are regular visits by these persons to each of the colonies at least once a week”, the bench further directed. “The court will be informed by the next date of actual implementation of these directions by production of registers maintained by the health workers of their visits to the five colonies,” the bench specified in the order.

