STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Improve condition of leprosy colonies: Orissa High Court

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray issued the direction on Thursday on the basis of an interim report submitted by a three-member Amicus Curiae committee.

Published: 04th September 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has directed the collectors and CDMOs of Khurda and Puri districts to take immediate steps to improve the living conditions in five leprosy colonies coming under their jurisdiction and submit a compliance report on October 7.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray issued the direction on Thursday on the basis of an interim report submitted by a three-member Amicus Curiae committee. The committee comprising advocates Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, Gautam Mishra and Pami Rath had submitted the second interim report after visiting Bapujee and Dharabati leprosy colonies at Jatni, Bhagabat at Khurda, Sanjay Leprosy Colony at Puri town, Jibaramjee in Puri. 

The bench directed for providing the residents of the colonies MCR footwear of Grade-1 and 2 within eight weeks. The bench also directed the collectors to ensure that sanitation workers engaged by the municipalities are deployed on a regular basis for removal of garbage. There appears to be the need for additional toilets in Bapujee and Dharabati colonies at Jatni and Sanjay Colony at Puri. 

In all the five colonies, the committee had noticed that visits by trained leprosy workers, para-medical workers and multipurpose health workers as mandated by the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) is sporadic. “The collectors of both the districts and CDMOs will ensure that there are regular visits by these persons to each of the colonies at least once a week”, the bench further directed. “The court will be informed by the next date of actual implementation of these directions by production of registers maintained by the health workers of their visits to the five colonies,” the bench specified in the order.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp