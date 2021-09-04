Journalist detained for harassing Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Mahila police on Friday detained the editor-in-chief of a regional web channel after Indian sprinter Dutee Chand lodged a complaint against him for allegedly harassing her when she was in Tokyo to participate in the recently concluded Olympics.

Dutee also named a correspondent of the same web channel and a social activist in her complaint and accused them of maligning her reputation. She alleged that the editor demanded money for not airing the interview of her family members in which they reportedly spoke about their personal issues with her.

A case was registered in this regard under Sections 292 (2), 354-A, 385, 506, 509, 120B of IPC and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act on Wednesday. The sprinter also filed a `5-crore defamation case in a court here against the editor-in-chief and the social activist.

“The journalist has been detained and his interrogation is on,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. A day after the Supreme Court pointed out that web portals only ‘listen to powerful voices’, Dash requested people to come forward and lodge complaints if any journalist is harassing them. In the last 10 months, Bhubaneswar police has arrested at least seven journalists for allegedly demanding extortion.