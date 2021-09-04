STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Journalist detained for harassing Dutee Chand

Dutee also named a correspondent of the same web channel and a social activist in her complaint and accused them of maligning her reputation.

Published: 04th September 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Mahila police on Friday detained the editor-in-chief of a regional web channel after Indian sprinter Dutee Chand lodged a complaint against him for allegedly harassing her when she was in Tokyo to participate in the recently concluded Olympics.

Dutee also named a correspondent of the same web channel and a social activist in her complaint and accused them of maligning her reputation. She alleged that the editor demanded money for not airing the interview of her family members in which they reportedly spoke about their personal issues with her.

A case was registered in this regard under Sections 292 (2), 354-A, 385, 506, 509, 120B of IPC and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act on Wednesday. The sprinter also filed a `5-crore defamation case in a court here against the editor-in-chief and the social activist. 

“The journalist has been detained and his interrogation is on,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. A day after the Supreme Court pointed out that web portals only ‘listen to powerful voices’, Dash requested people to come forward and lodge complaints if any journalist is harassing them. In the last 10 months, Bhubaneswar police has arrested at least seven journalists for allegedly demanding extortion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dutee Chand
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp