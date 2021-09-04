Samal Barrage displaced await regular jobs

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Its been over 40 years since the Samal Barrage on Brahmani river was constructed in Angul district but affected villagers are still awaiting regularisation of jobs as was assured during the compensation process.

Aimed at catering to irrigation needs of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts, the barrage was built 40km downstream of Rengali Dam in 1979. It started operating soon after completion in 1990. But residents of affected villages are yet to get permanent jobs which was promised to them during rehabilitation.

Among affected villages, four were completely submerged by the project - Sagadipal, Languabeda, Balangi and Bijigol under Talcher block. As per the rehabilitation policy enunciated in 1994, half of the vacancies at the barrage office were to be filled by residents of submerged villages but sources said, at the time of work commencement, the project authorities gave Nominal Muster Roll (NMR) jobs to 79 villagers instead of permanent employment.

These villagers, who continued as NMR labourers till 2003 and work charge employees afterwards, are yet to get their jobs regularised till now. Last month, a tripartite meeting on the issue was held under chairmanship of deputy speaker Rajani Kanta Singh in presence of the Collector and irrigation authorities. Angul Sub Collector Basudeb Satpathy said the government is looking into the matter.