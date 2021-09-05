STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admit debt led to Tureikela farmer suicide, BJP to Odisha government 

Amid demand for compensating the deceased’s kin, the administration said the farmer was given required benefits 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  The BJP on Saturday demanded the Odisha government to acknowledge that Tureikela farmer suicide was caused by an acute indebtedness caused by crop loss.

Forty-eight hours after 65-year-old farmer Rechek Banchhor of Kadobeda village committed suicide allegedly due to loan burden, senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo, district president Sibaji Mohanty and others reached the village and met the family members.

Singhdeo said the government must immediately provide financial assistance to farmers basing on an eye estimate without waiting for revenue inspector’s report because the situation on the ground is very alarming.

“It’s time the government admitted that farmer suicide was caused by indebtedness,” he said.

He demanded that school and college fees must be waived across the drought-hit areas and lift irrigation points repaired without delay.  

The party provided financial aid to Rechek’s widow and demanded adequate compensation for Banchhor’s family and sought that other distressed farmers must also be provided assistance given the fact that drought-like condition has destroyed hopes of a good crop and livelihood is in danger.

Sibaji said this is a clear case of suicide under farm debt.

“Richek had taken loan from a money lender and was distressed due to crop loss. Instead, officials of the district administration are trying to prove otherwise. The State government should pay attention to the poor and marginalised farmers of the area,” he said.  

Leaders of Congress also rushed to the village.

Meanwhile, Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana said the matter is in under investigation.

“We cannot arrive at a conclusion as of now. The administration is examining whether this was an agrarian issue or fallout of family dispute,” he said.  

The administration said Rechek Banchhor was getting his quota of 10 kg of rice and old age pension of Rs 500 per month. 

BDO Manoranjan Panigrahi said Rechek was also given financial assistance of Rs 1,500 recently and he had a MGNREGS card (0R -09 008-008-005/26781). 

After his death, his family was given Rs 2,000 under Harischandra Yojana for cremation. 

Family members said Rechek killed himself as he was unable to repay a loan he had taken from private money lender to cultivate five acre of land, he had taken on lease.

He committed suicide by consuming pesticide after suffering crop loss on Thursday.

 “He had taken loans from people for cultivation of cotton. But he suffered crop loss forcing him to take the extreme step,” Rechek’s son Pabitra said.

