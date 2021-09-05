STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 spread: Sero survey underway in rural Odisha

Published: 05th September 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE : As part of the ongoing serological survey drive of ICMR’s Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), sampling in Badabasini gram panchayat of Umerkote block was completed on Wednesday. 

A total of 40 blood samples (four in six to nine years, eight in 10-17 years and 28 in the 18 and above age groups) were collected from the panchayat on the day.

Tribal participation in the drive was encouraging, as cited by the health officials.

The survey started on September 1 in the district with sample collection from Badamsigaon and Chatahandi panchayats in Nabarangpur block.

Consequently, surveys in Kantasaru and Jatabal panchayats of Papdahandi block and in Dongriguda and Haladiguda panchayats of Jharigam block were done on day two and three, respectively.

Dhonda and Sindhiguda panchayats of Nandahandi block, Ghodakhunta in Dabugaon block and Wards 13 and 18 of Nabarangpur Municipality are next in line.

A total of 40 blood samples will be collected from each gram panchayat to carry out the survey.  

The survey is being conducted  by a seven-member delegation led by Dr Asit Mansingh, a senior scientist of ICMR.

