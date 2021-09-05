Four power sector PSUs of Odisha suffered Rs 1,687 crore loss in 2019-20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four of the nine power sector PSUs of the State have incurred a loss of Rs 1,687.21 crore in 2019-20 with Gridco topping the list.

Gridco, the bulk power supply company, has registered a substantial loss of Rs 1,352.14 crore followed by Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) with a loss of Rs 188.86 crore.

Responding to an unstarred question of BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh, Public Enterprises Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed the Assembly on Saturday that nine PSUs of the State are running in loss.

He said the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd has sustained a loss of Rs 114.37 crore.

The Odisha Coal and Power Ltd, a 51:49 joint venture company of OPGC and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, is the other loss making PSU.

The company has been awarded the Manoharpur and dip side Manoharpur coal blocks for supply of coal to the 1,320 MW power plants of OPGC at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district.

As per the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on PSUs of Odisha for year ended on March 2019, the accumulated loss of the nine power sector PSUs was Rs 4,443.12 crore against the capital investment of Rs 4,048.67 crore as on March 31, 2019

The other loss making PSUs are Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (Rs 39.10 lakh), Idcol Ferro Chrome and Alloys Ltd (Rs 22.76 crore), Odisha State Financial Corporation (Rs 2.35 crore), Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (Rs 67 lakh), and Odisha Fisheries Development Corporation (Rs 20.98 lakh).

The Minister said the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation has been consistently making profit from 2003-04.

The Odisha Mining Corporation had registered a negative growth in 2017-18 financial year. The company has been making profit since then, he added.

He further informed the House that the Odisha Agro Industries Corporation and Odisha Forest Development Corporation have been showing profit from 2008-09 while the Odisha Cashew Development Corporation is constantly making profit from 1995-96.

The Minister said loss making PSUs like Odisha Industrial Development Corporation, Kalinga Studio Ltd, and APICOL have been making profit from 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2009-10 respectively.