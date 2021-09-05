Industrial, energey projects worth Rs 2,172 crore get Odisha government nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra on Saturday gave in-principle approval to 10 industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs 2,171.82 crore.

The projects approved by the panel were from diverse sectors like steel, food processing, cement, chemical, renewable energy and tourism.

The committee approved the proposals of My Home Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a 3 MTPA cement grinding unit in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 650 crore and employment opportunities for over 750 persons.

An expansion project of LN Metallics Ltd has got the approval of the authority.

It proposed to set up 0.112 MTPA MS billets, 0.112 MTPA TMT/ structure/ MS strip, 0.04 MTPA ferro alloys, 0.1 MTPA sponge iron, 0.6 MTPA iron ore beneficiation, 0.4 MTPA pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS/GI pipe and 23 MW CPP in Jharsuguda district with an investment of Rs 205 crore and employment potential for over 571 persons.

The proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to set up a riverine jetty at Udayabata in Jagatsinghpur district with a cost of Rs 150 crore also got the panel’s nod.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Mash Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd for setting up a 360 KLPD ethanol, 120 KLPD extra neutral alcohol (ENA), 10 MW co-generation plant along with a bottling unit for ENA in Sonepur district with investment of `258.05 crore.

The proposals of Vibrant Spirits Pvt Ltd to set up 100 KLPD ethanol along with 5 MW co-generation plant in Bargarh district with investment of Rs 100 crore, a coal tar distillation plant of VCI Chemical Industries with an investment of Rs 210 crore at Kalinga Nagar and expansion plan of Ramco Cements Ltd with Rs 190 crore investment at Haridaspur in Jajpur were also approved.