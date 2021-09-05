STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Industrial, energey projects worth Rs 2,172 crore get Odisha government nod

The committee approved the proposals of My Home Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a 3 MTPA cement grinding unit in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 650 crore.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra on Saturday gave in-principle approval to 10 industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs 2,171.82 crore.

The projects approved by the panel were from diverse sectors like steel, food processing, cement, chemical, renewable energy and tourism.

The committee approved the proposals of My Home Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a 3 MTPA cement grinding unit in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 650 crore and employment opportunities for over 750 persons.

An expansion project of LN Metallics Ltd has got the approval of the authority.

It proposed to set up 0.112 MTPA MS billets, 0.112 MTPA TMT/ structure/ MS strip, 0.04 MTPA ferro alloys, 0.1 MTPA sponge iron, 0.6 MTPA iron ore beneficiation, 0.4 MTPA pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS/GI pipe and 23 MW CPP in Jharsuguda district with an investment of Rs 205 crore and employment potential for over 571 persons.

The proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to set up a riverine jetty at Udayabata in Jagatsinghpur district with a cost of Rs 150 crore also got the panel’s nod.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Mash Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd for setting up a 360 KLPD ethanol, 120 KLPD extra neutral alcohol (ENA), 10 MW co-generation plant along with a bottling unit for ENA in Sonepur district with investment of `258.05 crore. 

The proposals of Vibrant Spirits Pvt Ltd to set up 100 KLPD ethanol along with 5 MW co-generation plant in Bargarh district with investment of Rs 100 crore, a coal tar distillation plant of VCI Chemical Industries with an investment of Rs 210 crore at Kalinga Nagar and expansion plan of Ramco Cements Ltd with Rs 190 crore investment at Haridaspur in Jajpur were also approved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp