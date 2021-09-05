STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Doctors posted to Kandhamal only to be deputed outside as specialists’ posts lying vacant

Sources said between July and August, 11 doctors from DHH and Baliguda sub-divisional hospital went on deputation to various medical colleges and hospitals, leading to shortage of doctors.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: District headquarters hospital at Phulbani is Kandhamal’s best bet for health services but 13 out of its 23 sanctioned specialists’ posts are lying vacant.

What’s more appalling, doctors posted to the district are sent on deputation within no time.

Sources said between July and August, 11 doctors from DHH and Baliguda sub-divisional hospital went on deputation to various medical colleges and hospitals, leading to shortage of doctors and vacancies in major departments.

There are allegations that doctors are transferred and posted in the district but within few days, they are deputed to other hospitals like SCB Medical College, Cuttack, MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur or VIMSAR in Sambalpur. 

On Saturday, BJP activists staged demonstration in front of the DHH and submitted a memorandum to the chief district medical officer (CDMO) demanding to recall all doctors who have gone to other hospitals on deputation.

The stir comes days after United Citizen Forum raised the issue and made a similar demand before the CDMO.

As of now, 13 out of 23 sanctioned specialist posts are lying vacant in the DHH.

The vacancies include all three medicine specialists, one out of three posts in Surgery department, three out of six posts in the Gynaecology department, two out six posts in Paediatrics and one out two doctors of anaesthesia.

Both the orthopaedic posts and one radiologist post are vacant too. The radiologist post reportedly is vacant for last 20 years. 

As per census 2011, Kandhamal district’s population is about 7 lakh but a large number of people solely depend on DHH.

Besides, patients from neighbouring Boudh and Nayagarh also visit the hospital as they find it convenient in terms of access.

Despite the dependability of a sizeable proportion of the population on the DHH, health services at the hospital are hindered by inadequate doctors. Contacted, CDMO Rajashree Patnaik said the matter will be taken up with the Health department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp