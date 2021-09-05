Odisha: Doctors posted to Kandhamal only to be deputed outside as specialists’ posts lying vacant

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: District headquarters hospital at Phulbani is Kandhamal’s best bet for health services but 13 out of its 23 sanctioned specialists’ posts are lying vacant.

What’s more appalling, doctors posted to the district are sent on deputation within no time.

Sources said between July and August, 11 doctors from DHH and Baliguda sub-divisional hospital went on deputation to various medical colleges and hospitals, leading to shortage of doctors and vacancies in major departments.

There are allegations that doctors are transferred and posted in the district but within few days, they are deputed to other hospitals like SCB Medical College, Cuttack, MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur or VIMSAR in Sambalpur.

On Saturday, BJP activists staged demonstration in front of the DHH and submitted a memorandum to the chief district medical officer (CDMO) demanding to recall all doctors who have gone to other hospitals on deputation.

The stir comes days after United Citizen Forum raised the issue and made a similar demand before the CDMO.

As of now, 13 out of 23 sanctioned specialist posts are lying vacant in the DHH.

The vacancies include all three medicine specialists, one out of three posts in Surgery department, three out of six posts in the Gynaecology department, two out six posts in Paediatrics and one out two doctors of anaesthesia.

Both the orthopaedic posts and one radiologist post are vacant too. The radiologist post reportedly is vacant for last 20 years.

As per census 2011, Kandhamal district’s population is about 7 lakh but a large number of people solely depend on DHH.

Besides, patients from neighbouring Boudh and Nayagarh also visit the hospital as they find it convenient in terms of access.

Despite the dependability of a sizeable proportion of the population on the DHH, health services at the hospital are hindered by inadequate doctors. Contacted, CDMO Rajashree Patnaik said the matter will be taken up with the Health department.