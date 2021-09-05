Odisha: Human chain to protest Samaleswari Temple Area Management scheme

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents of Balibandha, Ramji Gudi and Kamalibazar localities near Samaleswari temple on Saturday formed a 2.5 km human chain from Kamli bazaar to Balibandha Chowk to protest implementation of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme of the State government.

A resident of Balibandha, Shailendra Mahapatra said, “The district administration as well as the State government have kept us in dark. Until now none of the residents are aware of the extent of area that will be cleared for the project. The residents are receiving notice in phases.” Accusing the district administration of trying to divide the residents, he said the rehabilitation scheme is being discussed with them in groups. “They (the district administration and State government) are reluctant to seek our suggestions. They are still unclear about the compensation and rehabilitation policies,” Mahapatra said.

He further said, “Irrespective of whether people have land patta they have been living here for over 60-70 years. The State government should consider this and rehabilitate everyone. We are also planning to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister in this regard.”

The eviction drive to pave way for the redevelopment project was started from July 31 this year with the demolition of government quarters near Kamlibazar area. While most of the government buildings in the locality have been demolished, the residents and shop owners of the nearby are are still unaware whether they will be displaced. The locals have been demanding the government to show them the development plan and discuss rehabilitation and compensation measures before going ahead with the project.