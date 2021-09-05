Odisha: Pipili bypoll on September 30, result on October 3, says Election Commission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency on September 30. Counting of votes and declaration of result will be done on October 3.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year due to Covid-19.

Originally, the bypoll was scheduled on April 17 but had to be rescheduled to May 16 after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died due to Covid.

However, it was later deferred owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

While BJD has fielded Rudra Pratap Maharathy, the BJP candidate is Ashrit Patnaik. Congress has fielded Biswokehan Harichandan Mohapatra.

Seven other candidates including independents are in the fray.

Announcing the bypoll schedule, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani said model code of conduct has come into effect in Puri with immediate effect.

However, as the political parties had already campaigned for the bypoll from April 29 to May 3, the campaign period has been curtailed to seven days this time from September 20.

Silence period has been increased from 48 hours to 72 hours, he added.

Lohani said meetings in indoor locations will be allowed with 30 per cent of the capacity or 200 persons whichever is less.

A register will have to be maintained in this regard.

He said 1,000 persons will be allowed to attend outdoor campaign in case of star campaigners.

In other cases, 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground or 500 whichever is higher will be allowed, he added.

No road show, motorcycle or cycle rallies will be allowed during the campaign, the CEO said and added that street meetings with 50 persons will be permitted with adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

Besides, door-to-door campaign with five persons including candidates will be allowed, he added.

The CEO said total 20 vehicles will be allowed for a candidate/political parties excluding the star campaigners with 50 per cent capacity.

Besides, 50 audience will be allowed in one cluster subject to compliance of Covid protocols.

In case of violations of any guidelines by a candidate or political party, no more permission will be given for meetings or rallies, he added.