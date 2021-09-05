STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Pipili bypoll on September 30, result on October 3, says Election Commission

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year due to Covid-19.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency on September 30. Counting of votes and declaration of result will be done on October 3. 

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year due to Covid-19.

Originally, the bypoll was scheduled on April 17 but had to be rescheduled to May 16 after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj died due to Covid.

However, it was later deferred owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

While BJD has fielded Rudra Pratap Maharathy, the BJP candidate is Ashrit Patnaik. Congress has fielded Biswokehan Harichandan Mohapatra.

Seven other candidates including independents are in the fray.

Announcing the bypoll schedule, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani said model code of conduct has come into effect in Puri with immediate effect.

However, as the political parties had already campaigned for the bypoll from April 29 to May 3, the campaign period has been curtailed to seven days this time from September 20. 

Pipili bypoll on Sept 30, result on October 3

Silence period has been increased from 48 hours to 72 hours, he added.

Lohani said meetings in indoor locations will be allowed with 30 per cent of the capacity or 200 persons whichever is less.

A register will have to be maintained in this regard.

He said 1,000 persons will be allowed to attend outdoor campaign in case of star campaigners. 

In other cases, 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground or 500 whichever is higher will be allowed, he added.

No road show, motorcycle or cycle rallies will be allowed during the campaign, the CEO said and added that street meetings with 50 persons will be permitted with adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

Besides, door-to-door campaign with five persons including candidates will be allowed, he added.

The CEO said total 20 vehicles will be allowed for a candidate/political parties excluding the star campaigners with 50 per cent capacity.

Besides, 50 audience will be allowed in one cluster subject to compliance of Covid protocols.

In case of violations of any guidelines by a candidate or political party, no more permission will be given for meetings or rallies, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Bypoll Election Commission Pipli Bypolls
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp