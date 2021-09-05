Odisha: Three educational bills passed in state Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Assembly on Saturday passed three Bills including Odisha University of Technology and Research Bill-2021, upgrading the city-based College of Engineering and Technology (CET) into a non-affiliating unitary university. Now, the institute will be known as Odisha University of Technology and Research. It will promote education, research and training in the fields of engineering, technology and IT.

Apart from this, the Assembly also cleared the Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust (Amendment) Bill-2021. The new legislation was brought as the existing Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust (OTP and IT) Act-1956 had been enacted 65 years ago and the urban planning and development norms during the period have undergone drastic change, said officials of Housing and Urban Development department.

The new law aims at achieving goals set under the 5T Charter of the government and the guidelines of Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) devised by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

It also proposes introduction of modern concepts of planning such as transferable development rights, introduction of common application forms (CAF) to ensure uniformity and single window disposal system, relaxation of procedures for approval of low risk buildings as well as introduction of online building plan approval system across all ULBs in the State. The Odisha Appropriation Act (Repeal) Bill-2021 was also passed.