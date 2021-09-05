Rain respite likely for Odisha over next three days, says IMD forecast

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Struggling with a serious drought-like situation across major parts of the State, Odisha is likely to get a much-needed relief with increased rainfall activity predicted for the next three days.

The IMD on Saturday said a low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal within 48 hours and bring widespread rainfall at many places.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Khurda, Puri and six other districts, and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and three other districts on Monday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir and seven other districts on Tuesday.

Under the influence of the system, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr is expected over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on September 6 and 7.

The Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea off Odisha coast during the period.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “This low pressure area will gradually move in a westerly direction across Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, parts of Telangana, Vidarbha and extending up to southwest Madhya Pradesh. In its transition from Bay of Bengal to Madhya Pradesh, it is expected to trigger fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities across central India.”

In the wake of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Met office, the Special Relief Commissioner has asked the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take immediate action in case of any emergency.

The weather experts said the fresh low pressure might intensify further and bring down the rainfall deficiency in the State.

