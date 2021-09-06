STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome concern amid rising COVID cases in Odisha's children

Similar to post-Covid complications in adults, MIS can be dangerous if not diagnosed early.

Published: 06th September 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Children covid testing

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid steady rise in Covid-19 infections among children and adolescents aged below 18 years, multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS), a post-Covid complication in paediatric cases has emerged as a concern in the State.

As per experts, MIS in children is similar to post-Covid complications in adults. It can be dangerous if not diagnosed and treated early. After the first wave, a few dedicated paediatric hospitals in the city had detected cases of MIS from November last year to January.

The cases have now started increasing as the second wave is on the wane.  

“We have treated around 50 MIS cases during the two waves and the number is rising since the last one month. While some of the patients had tested positive earlier, others had never been tested. But their antibody came out positive indicating they were infected. Currently, three patients are undergoing treatment for MIS,” said senior neonatologist Dr Arjit Mohapatra.

The MIS symptoms in children appear four to six weeks after Covid-19 infection. Most children with MIS have antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 virus. Though it usually affects 8 to 10-year-olds, the syndrome also has been seen in infants and young adults.  

“Any child with high grade fever for five to six days without any reason or symptoms like cough or cold and if his/her family has a history of Covid-19 infection, is an MIS suspect. It can be confirmed only after some tests including the Covid antibody are conducted,” said Dr Mohapatra.

Paediatricians said some patients also suffer from severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea or vomiting. Unlike other causes of diarrhoea, the gastrointestinal manifestation due to MIS results in faster dehydration and needs immediate medical attention.

While the Covid infection among children has risen to 17 per cent from 12 per cent in first wave, 39 children below the age of 18 have succumbed to the infection in the State so far. There is, however, no compilation of data on fatalities due to MIS or post-Covid complications.

“This is a potentially life-threatening infection, but treatable if detected early. Parents have to be very careful about the symptoms,” said HoD of Paediatrics at AIIMS Dr Samarendra Mohapatro.

The Centre has alerted the states including Odisha to remain vigilant for MIS cases among children. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said as per Central guidelines paediatricians across the State have been imparted training on diagnosis and management of MIS cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Multi system inflammatory syndrome MIS COVID complications Dr Arjit Mohapatra Children Odisha illness
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp