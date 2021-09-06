Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome concern amid rising COVID cases in Odisha's children

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid steady rise in Covid-19 infections among children and adolescents aged below 18 years, multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS), a post-Covid complication in paediatric cases has emerged as a concern in the State.

As per experts, MIS in children is similar to post-Covid complications in adults. It can be dangerous if not diagnosed and treated early. After the first wave, a few dedicated paediatric hospitals in the city had detected cases of MIS from November last year to January.

The cases have now started increasing as the second wave is on the wane.

“We have treated around 50 MIS cases during the two waves and the number is rising since the last one month. While some of the patients had tested positive earlier, others had never been tested. But their antibody came out positive indicating they were infected. Currently, three patients are undergoing treatment for MIS,” said senior neonatologist Dr Arjit Mohapatra.

The MIS symptoms in children appear four to six weeks after Covid-19 infection. Most children with MIS have antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 virus. Though it usually affects 8 to 10-year-olds, the syndrome also has been seen in infants and young adults.

“Any child with high grade fever for five to six days without any reason or symptoms like cough or cold and if his/her family has a history of Covid-19 infection, is an MIS suspect. It can be confirmed only after some tests including the Covid antibody are conducted,” said Dr Mohapatra.

Paediatricians said some patients also suffer from severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea or vomiting. Unlike other causes of diarrhoea, the gastrointestinal manifestation due to MIS results in faster dehydration and needs immediate medical attention.

While the Covid infection among children has risen to 17 per cent from 12 per cent in first wave, 39 children below the age of 18 have succumbed to the infection in the State so far. There is, however, no compilation of data on fatalities due to MIS or post-Covid complications.

“This is a potentially life-threatening infection, but treatable if detected early. Parents have to be very careful about the symptoms,” said HoD of Paediatrics at AIIMS Dr Samarendra Mohapatro.

The Centre has alerted the states including Odisha to remain vigilant for MIS cases among children. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said as per Central guidelines paediatricians across the State have been imparted training on diagnosis and management of MIS cases.