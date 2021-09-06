STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha districts on alert amid heavy rain warning

A low-pressure area was formed over northwest and adjoining the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast.

Published: 06th September 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

Representational Image ( Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday put several districts on alert as the weather office predicted that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rainfall across the state, officials said.

The district collectors were asked to monitor the emerging situation closely, they said.

A low-pressure area was formed over northwest and adjoining the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast.

It is likely to move west-northwestward during the next two-three days, the weather office said.

Rains have already started in most parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar.

"We hope that this low pressure will help to overcome the prevailing dry spell in 27 of the state's 30 districts," a senior officer of the Agriculture Department said.

In the last 24 hours, 29 districts have received some amount of rainfall.

Jagatsinghpur district received the most amount of rainfall at 42.9 mm, followed by Koraput (36.2 mm), Gajapati (34.9 mm), Cuttack (29. mm), Malkangiri (26.1 mm), Bhadrak (26 mm) and Puri (25 mm).

Boudh was the only district where no rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely in most of the districts till September 8, the weather officer predicted.

Alert for heavy rains was issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Korapur and Puri.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

Fisherfolks were asked not to venture into the sea on Monday and Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rain warning
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp