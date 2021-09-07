79% students turn up for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination on day one

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 79 per cent (pc) candidates turned up for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 on day one on Monday.Of the 13,200 candidates registered to appear for the test in BPharm, a little over 10,400 had turned up. The turnout, however, was 70 pc in 2020, said OJEE officials.

The exam was held in three phases across 57 centres in Odisha and one centre each in Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna. The OJEE committee has set up 11 centres for the test in Capital city. The exam is being held in three shifts a day. While the first shift is from 9 am to 11 am, the second shift is from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and the third shift is from 4 pm to 6pm.

The test, which is being held for admission of students to technical and professional courses including MTech, MArch, MPlan, Integrated MBA, BPharm, MCA, LE Tech (Diploma), will continue till September 18. The special OJEE for admission to vacant BTech seats in engineering colleges will be held on September 16.

A total 55,500 candidates have enrolled for the OJEE and special OJEE this year. OJEE committee Chairman SK Chand said all Covid-19 safety measures have been put in place for the computer-based test at the exam centres.