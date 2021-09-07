Andhra police enter into Kotia panchayat row in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: There seems to be no end to power-play tactics by the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government in trying to establish a hold over Kotia. Barely two days after the Koraput administration allotted a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to one Hantal Erama of Neradivalsa in the panchayat within just 24 hours after her thatched dwelling was destroyed, AP officials swung into action.

On Monday, September 6, 2021, they conducted a public grievance redressal camp in the village under ‘Spandana’ programme. Sources said AP government has been organising such camps in various villages in Kotia since 2019. On the day, a police team from Salur led by in-charge officer of Kotia P Rohini conducted the camp at Neradivalsa.

This apparently is the first time a police team has carried out the activity. During the camp, villagers demanded documents like ration cards, Aadhaar cards besides raising the issue of the non-availability of bus service in their locality. They were assured of speedy action by the AP team. The police staff also visited the thatched house of Hantal Erama and other victims of natural calamity to assure help from the Vizianagaram administration.

It has come to light that an official of Salur police station has been posted at Kotia PS reportedly for anti-naxal operations. On the other hand, the two-platoon police forces have been camping in Kotia from Odisha side.

