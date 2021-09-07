BJP-BJD blame game over AIIMS in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Blame game ensued between BJD and BJP legislators in the Assembly on Monday, September 6, 2021, following a statement given by Health Minister Naba Kishore Das that no action has been taken by the Centre following the visit of a Central team on the establishment of the second facility of AIIMS in Sundargarh district.

BJP MLA Kusum Tete demanded outside the House that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should intervene and write to the Centre seeking setting up the second AIIMS facility in Sundargarh. Several BJD members raised the issue of Central neglect after the Minister made a statement in the House in this regard. Das said the government is ready to provide 200 acres, assistance from DMF and other support to set up the AIIMS in Sundargarh. A Central team had also visited the district in this connection four months back, but no action has been taken so far, he added.

The Minister, however, said the medical college and hospital in Sundargarh will be made operational from this year. It is a joint venture of the government and public sector power major NTPC, he added.