STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's water disputes with neighbouring states will be resolved soon: Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu

Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu said the disputes will be resolved if states concerned come to a common table for discussions.

Published: 07th September 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bishweshwar Tudu taking oath as Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti on Wednesday

Bishweshwar Tudu taking oath as Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti on Wednesday. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu on Monday, September 6, 2021, exuded confidence in resolving Odisha’s waters disputes with neighbouring states. On his arrival here on a six-day visit to the State, Tudu told mediapersons that all disputes pending before different water tribunals are being reviewed. He said the disputes will be resolved if states concerned come to a common table for discussions.

While the Mahanadi water dispute is pending before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, the State government has refused to give consent to publication of the final order of the Vansadhara Water Disputes Tribunal in the official gazette. A Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State government against Andhra Pradesh is pending before the Supreme Court.

Since the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, constituted on March 12, 2018, could not pass any order before completion of its tenure on March 11, 2021, the Centre recently extended its tenure for a period of two years up to March 11, 2023.On his first visit to the State after his induction in the council of ministers of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Tudu was given a warm reception at the city airport. The Union Minister first visited Lingaraj temple to pay obeisance and then proceeded to Puri for a darshan of Lord Jagannath.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu Odisha water dispute Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Vansadhara Water Disputes Tribunal
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp