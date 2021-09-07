Odisha's water disputes with neighbouring states will be resolved soon: Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu on Monday, September 6, 2021, exuded confidence in resolving Odisha’s waters disputes with neighbouring states. On his arrival here on a six-day visit to the State, Tudu told mediapersons that all disputes pending before different water tribunals are being reviewed. He said the disputes will be resolved if states concerned come to a common table for discussions.

While the Mahanadi water dispute is pending before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, the State government has refused to give consent to publication of the final order of the Vansadhara Water Disputes Tribunal in the official gazette. A Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State government against Andhra Pradesh is pending before the Supreme Court.

Since the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, constituted on March 12, 2018, could not pass any order before completion of its tenure on March 11, 2021, the Centre recently extended its tenure for a period of two years up to March 11, 2023.On his first visit to the State after his induction in the council of ministers of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Tudu was given a warm reception at the city airport. The Union Minister first visited Lingaraj temple to pay obeisance and then proceeded to Puri for a darshan of Lord Jagannath.