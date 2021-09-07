Puri-Konark railway line: Fresh survey conducted

By Express News Service

PURI: The stalled 35-km Puri-Konark railway line project has been put back on track due to the efforts of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Following Vaishnav’s direction, a preliminary survey has been conducted for the project. In a letter, the chief administrative officer of ECoR informed that a fresh preliminary engineering and traffic (PET) survey excluding the prohibitory areas of old alignments has been completed. The final survey report has been submitted to the railway board on August 21 for further action.

The project was shelved after Forest department did not give clearance on the grounds that it passes through a reserve forest, wildlife sanctuary and within the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) prohibited area.

