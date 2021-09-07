Widow killed, neighbours detained in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A widow was allegedly murdered by her neighbours at Laindamal village within Rairakhol police limits here late in the night on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was identified as 37-year-old Banita Munda. Police have detained four persons in this connection. They are Banita’s neighbour Hari Mirdha and his three sons including two juveniles. Sources said Banita’s brother, who is from Angul, was in love with Hari’s daughter and married her six months back.

However, Hari was opposed to the marriage and blamed Banita for influencing his daughter. Following the marriage, the neighbours frequently fought over the issue. On Sunday, there was a heated exchange between Hari and Banita and in the night, the widow was found murdered with a vegetable cutter.

Rairakhol IIC Surubabu Chhatria said a case has been registered and the investigation is on.