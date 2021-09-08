STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP demands early completion of probe into forest conservator's death  

BJP alleged that while the investigation by the local police for about a month failed to identify the accused, the Crime Branch has also failed to make any breakthrough after taking up the case.

Published: 08th September 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday demanded expediting the probe into the death of assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, in the State Assembly. Raising the issue during zero hour, BJP MLA from Parlakhemundi K Narayan Rao drew the attention of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and said that though two months have passed since the death of the ACF, there has been no breakthrough in the case.

Rao alleged that while the investigation by the local police for about a month failed to identify the accused, the Crime Branch has also failed to make any breakthrough after taking up the case since April 14.

Although the family members of the deceased have lodged complaints against Gajapati Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera, cook Manmath Kumbha and ACF’s wife Bidyabharati Panda, no action has been taken against them, Rao said and demanded that the probe into the sensitive case should be expedited to identify the culprits.

Alleging that there is rampant smuggling of sandalwood from Gajapati district to Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, Rao said there is growing resentment among the people of Paralakhemundi against the DFO and demanded necessary action against him for his failure to stop sandalwood smuggling.

TAGS
Odisha Assistant Conservator of Forests Death
