Odisha doctor attacked by tug pilot

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A doctor of Biju Memorial community health centre, Atharbanki was allegedly attacked by the pilot of a tug of Paradip Port Trust over delay in his son’s treatment on Monday evening. The doctor was identified as Ronit Abhisek.

Sources said the accused, Satya Subrat Mishra, had gone to the Atharbanki CHC with his wife to avail treatment for his one-year-old child. Since the child specialist was absent, Mishra requested Ronit, who was on duty, to call the doctor immediately as his baby’s condition was serious.

However, Ronit said the child specialist was unavailable since his duty was over. The doctor even prescribed a cough syrup as the baby was suffering from a cold. However, Mishra was not satisfied and sought other medicines for the baby. When his demand was turned down, Mishra and his driver Prakash Behera attacked Ronit and other hospital staff.

The doctor and CHC staff attacked Mishra and Behera in retaliation leading to tension on the hospital campus. Sources said both the groups sustained minor injuries. Later, Ronit lodged an FIR with Paradip Model police against Mishra and his driver.

Paradip Model IIC Rajanikant Mishra said police registered a case against the accused for abusing and manhandling an on-duty doctor. The duo was detained and released after being served notices under section 41 of the CRPC. Further investigation is on.

NH work halted

Rourkela: Villagers of Kuanrmunda block in Sundargarh halted the NH 143 expansion project here demanding an underpass to avoid crossing the highway. They stopped construction work near Kuanrmunda market and staged protest. NHAI project director Saurav Chaurasia said the contractor was instructed to leave 400 metre of the NH stretch at Kuanrmunda and continue work on the remaining portion.