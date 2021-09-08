STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha doorstep survey finds high cases of TB, leprosy

Even as Odisha had declared itself a leprosy free State in 2006-07, the disease seems to have made a strong comeback with the detection of fresh cases from across districts.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Officials conducting household survey in Odisha

Representational Image (Photo I EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The three-month long house to house survey to identify people with Covid symptoms has detected a high incidence of hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis and leprosy at the community level.

The State government had launched the door-to-door survey on Covid-19 and co-morbidities on May 24 which ended on August 23. Sources said the highest 76,816 new cases of hypertension, 56,552 diabetes, 7,399 new TB patients, 3,002 malaria and 1,625 leprosy cases were identified during the survey besides, over two lakh Covid cases.

Even as Odisha had declared itself a leprosy free State in 2006-07, the disease seems to have made a strong comeback with the detection of fresh cases from across districts.  As many as 1,12,639 suspected leprosy cases were identified by Anganwadi workers and ASHAs.

Later they were examined by health workers. After preliminary screening, 15,988 suspected cases were examined by medical officers and 1,625 among them confirmed to be leprosy were given multi-drug therapy (MDT).

Similarly, 1,81,622 people of the 1,84,333 identified presumptive TB cases underwent sputum test and 7,399 among them were found to be TB positive in sputum microscopy. Blood samples of 8,37,644 people were sent for malaria tests during screening.

While 3,002 cases were found malaria positive, radical treatment has been completed for all the cases. As many as 59,070 under-5 children found with diarrhoea have also been treated.

Apart from this, 6,796 people had registered for dialysis and 2,657 for chemotherapy during the survey. So far 96 per cent of patients, 6,554 and 2555 respectively have been provided dialysis and chemotherapy.

The ASHAs, Anganwadi and health workers had identified 16,59,621 people with Covid symptoms during the three-month survey and 16,49,916 samples were sent for RTP-CR/antigen tests. A total of 2,04,104 Covid positive cases were detected and 1,97,938 patients were monitored by the rapid response teams. Altogether 95.18 lakh households in over 53,000 villages and 114 urban local bodies were surveyed.

NHM Director Shalini Pandit said apart from Covid symptoms, screening was done for several other comorbid conditions including hypertension, diabetes, cancer, TB and malaria.

“The survey achieved its goal of identifying these conditions in the community. The identified patients have been provided appropriate treatment for their condition. The survey helped in early diagnosis and treatment saving lives,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
house to house survey Leprosy TB Hypertension Diabetes Odisha Odisha house to house survey
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp