STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly okays Bill to amend Municipal Act  

With the passing of the Bill, decks are now cleared for holding elections to 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) including five municipal corporations and 48 municipalities.

Published: 08th September 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Tuesday passed the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 keeping the maximum limit of reservation of seats at 50 per cent for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward class citizens in urban local bodies (ULBs).

With the passing of the Bill, decks are now cleared for holding elections to 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) including five municipal corporations and 48 municipalities. The State has 61 Notified Area Councils (NAC).

Elections to the civic bodies have not been held for three years after the expiry of the term of the elected bodies in September 2108. Sources said the State government has not completed the delimitation and reservation exercise based on which, the State Election Commission (SEC) has to prepare the electoral rolls and set the polls in process.

The State government has been holding up the elections despite the Orissa High Court setting aside the Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of Wards, Reservation of seats and Conduct of Elections) Amendment Rules, 2016 as reservation of seats had breached the 50 per cent ceiling and the Supreme Court upholding the HC order in 2019.

The government has also introduced the Odisha Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Assembly with similar reservation provisions in 3-tier Panchayati raj institutions. As elections to the PRIs is due in early next year, it is expected that the government may hold simultaneous polls for the rural local bodies and civic bodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Municipal Laws Amendment Bill Odisha Odisha Urban Local Body elections Odisha Municipal Corporation elections
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp