Odisha Repealing Bill passed, 206 obsolete laws to be scrapped 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed The Odisha Repealing Bill, 2021 in a voice vote. This will enable the State government to junk 206 obsolete and redundant Acts that are no more needed.

Moving the Bill, Law Minister Pratap Jena said various enactments have been made by the State legislature from time to time and several amendments made in the Acts whenever the situation warranted it.

“With the efflux of time many enactments have either lost their significance or become unnecessary. Such enactments are no longer required to be retained in the Statute Book. The principal object of the repealing Act is to lessen the burden of the Statute Book,” he said.

It is settled that the amendment made in the parent Act would continue to be in force even if the amending Act is repealed.

In two phases, the Odisha Repealing Acts have been enacted to repeal certain obsolete laws from the year 1937 to 1972. “The State Law Commission has also recommended the repeal of 206 Acts which covers from 1974 to 2015. Considering the expediency and justification, the Bill is moved before the House and passed,” he said and added that this will contribute to good governance.

Among the 206 Acts and laws that the Odisha Repealing Bill 2021 wants to scrap is the Odisha Motor Spirit (Taxation on sales) Amendment Act, 1974, Odisha Entertainment Tax (Amendment) Act, 1975, Odisha Electricity Duty (Amendment) Act, 2010, Orissa Police Amendment Act, 1976.