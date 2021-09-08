STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Tribal girl ‘murder’: Congress, BJP target cops

Odisha Congress president demands Crime Branch probe, immediate arrest of culprits involved in the minor’s death.

Published: 08th September 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik interacting with family members of the girl in Badakalimati village

Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik interacting with family members of the girl in Badakalimati village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR:  Political heat is rising in Keonjhar with both Congress and BJP slamming the district police for its inaction in what they termed alleged murder of a minor tribal girl at Badakalimati village in Bamebari on August 25.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday visited Badakalimati village on the day and interacted with the family of the victim.  Though nearly a fortnight has passed since the girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house, Bamebari police are yet to nab the accused, he said. Turning the heat on Keonjhar police, he demanded a Crime Branch probe into the incident. 

The minor girl was living with her stepmother Jena Munda. On August 25, Jena went to her parents’ place leaving the girl alone in the house. The next morning, when she did not open her room’s door, neighbours sensed foul play and informed Jena who rushed to the house and broke open the door only to find the girl hanging. 

Bamberi Police registered a case of unnatural death and is investigating into the matter. Patnaik said, there were teeth marks on the girl’s chest and her private part had a deep cut from where blood was dripping. The girl was gagged too. It was evident that the girl was murdered before being hanged in her room to portray it as a suicide, he said.

A purse and voter identity card of one Guru Munda was found in the house. Despite the evidence, Bamebari police is yet to nab the accused, the OPCC chief said seeking a high-level probe into the incident. He further claimed that the victim’s mother and sister had also died under similar circumstances. 

The BJP too sought arrest of the accused involved in the girl’s death. Senior BJP leader Murali Sharma said the victim’s aunt and other relatives immediately lodged a complaint with Bamebari police but the cops took five hours to reach their house though the distance is only five km.

Sharma said Guru Munda, whose voter I-card was found at the crime scene, is yet to be arrested by police. He belongs to Naibuga village. The post-mortem report of the victim, too, is yet to be furnished.

“On August 31, members of BJP Mahila Morcha had met her family and also requested the investigating officer of Bamebari police station to expedite the probe. However, the accused are yet to be arrested,” Sharma added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Minor tribal girl death Odisha Congress Odisha state BJP Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp