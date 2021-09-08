Odisha Tribal girl ‘murder’: Congress, BJP target cops

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Political heat is rising in Keonjhar with both Congress and BJP slamming the district police for its inaction in what they termed alleged murder of a minor tribal girl at Badakalimati village in Bamebari on August 25.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday visited Badakalimati village on the day and interacted with the family of the victim. Though nearly a fortnight has passed since the girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house, Bamebari police are yet to nab the accused, he said. Turning the heat on Keonjhar police, he demanded a Crime Branch probe into the incident.

The minor girl was living with her stepmother Jena Munda. On August 25, Jena went to her parents’ place leaving the girl alone in the house. The next morning, when she did not open her room’s door, neighbours sensed foul play and informed Jena who rushed to the house and broke open the door only to find the girl hanging.

Bamberi Police registered a case of unnatural death and is investigating into the matter. Patnaik said, there were teeth marks on the girl’s chest and her private part had a deep cut from where blood was dripping. The girl was gagged too. It was evident that the girl was murdered before being hanged in her room to portray it as a suicide, he said.

A purse and voter identity card of one Guru Munda was found in the house. Despite the evidence, Bamebari police is yet to nab the accused, the OPCC chief said seeking a high-level probe into the incident. He further claimed that the victim’s mother and sister had also died under similar circumstances.

The BJP too sought arrest of the accused involved in the girl’s death. Senior BJP leader Murali Sharma said the victim’s aunt and other relatives immediately lodged a complaint with Bamebari police but the cops took five hours to reach their house though the distance is only five km.

Sharma said Guru Munda, whose voter I-card was found at the crime scene, is yet to be arrested by police. He belongs to Naibuga village. The post-mortem report of the victim, too, is yet to be furnished.

“On August 31, members of BJP Mahila Morcha had met her family and also requested the investigating officer of Bamebari police station to expedite the probe. However, the accused are yet to be arrested,” Sharma added.