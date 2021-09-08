Police investigating Jena’s role in Mahanga murders: Odisha Home Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that police has started an investigation of Mahanga double murder case following a local court’s direction to look into the alleged involvement of Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.

The issue cropped up when the House was discussing the admissibility of an adjournment motion on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. Referring to the allegation of Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi that the government is protecting the culprits in the double murder case, he said that a charge sheet has been filed against 13 persons in this case.