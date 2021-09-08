STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stop supply of bauxite without value addition: MSMEs to Odisha government

The MSMEs demanded the government to fix ‘creation of value addition facility’ in the State as a prerequisite condition for the lessees participating in the auctions for bauxite mining.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Bauxite tailings being dumped in Gardanne, southern France, used for representational purposes.

For representational purposes ( File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after two prominent industry bodies urged the State government to ensure a steady supply of raw material by invoking the right of pre-emption, the MSMEs on Tuesday appealed to stop the supply of bauxite from Odisha without any value addition.

The Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to stop the conspiracy of taking bauxite outside Odisha without setting up facilities here and making the State a mere supplier of bauxite.

With over 60 per cent of the bauxite deposits in the country, Odisha is poised to be the aluminium Capital of India and aluminium hub of South Asia as the State is the largest producer of aluminium contributing to 55 per cent of the country’s total smelting capacity.

The sector is expected to add eight million tonnes of additional production capacity with an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore to meet the aluminium demand of 12 million tonnes by 2030. 

Though bauxite and coal are likely to get 70 per cent of the investment and generate employment opportunities for around one million people, the apex MSME association pointed out such high investment with thousands of small-scale industries and huge employment is possible only if bauxite resources are available in the State.

The MSMEs demanded the government to fix ‘creation of value addition facility’ in the State as a prerequisite condition for the lessees participating in the auctions for bauxite mining.

As per the Vision 2030 of the State government, the goal was to add value to at least 50 per cent of the primary metal produced in Odisha and develop industry-ready infrastructure to attract downstream and ancillary industries in steel and aluminium. But there is no tangible development yet, Dash added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bauxite Odisha bauxite mining Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp