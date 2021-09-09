1,007 teaching posts vacant in Odisha varsities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 1,007 teaching posts in universities and 69,000 teaching posts in schools are lying vacant in Odisha, informed the State government in the Assembly on Wednesday. Replying to a question in writing, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo informed that Ravenshaw University has the maximum number of vacancies at 188, followed by 126 each in Utkal and Rajendra universities, 112 in Kalahandi University, 101 in Rama Devi Women’s University in the teaching category.

Similarly, 80 teaching posts in Berhampur University, 76 posts in Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, (earlier known as North Orissa University), 66 posts in Gangadhar Meher University, 61 posts in Sambalpur University, 42 posts in FM University and 29 posts in Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University are also vacant.

When it comes to non-teaching posts, 1,660 posts are vacant at university level, he said. In the non-teaching category, Sahoo said Utkal University has the highest 679 vacancies, followed by 377 in Sambalpur University and 166 in Berhampur University. Recruitment through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is underway to fill the vacant posts, the Minister informed the House.

Replying to another question in writing, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed the Assembly that 69,369 teaching posts are lying vacant in various government schools and junior colleges across the State. Of these posts, 68,362 are vacant in primary, upper primary and secondary schools.

Dash said 14,125 out of 38,926 sanctioned teaching posts in secondary schools are vacant. Similarly 54,237 out of 1.35 lakh sanctioned teaching posts are lying vacant in primary and upper primary schools, he said. The Minister said that a process has been initiated for filling up vacancies. Contractual teachers are also being engaged against the vacant posts at secondary level.

