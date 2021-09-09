BJP reviews Odisha drought situation

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A BJP team led by Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda visited Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur on Wednesday to take stock of the drought situation in the district. The team visited villages including Bhaludongri, Haldi Khaliapoda, Langpara, Baidpara, Dhuruapoda and Kochhrapar and interacted with the farmers who discussed their plight with them.

“Scanty rainfall has left farmers staring at huge crop losses. We urge the State government to take immediate steps by providing advance loans along with waiver of existing loans, employment benefits under the MGNRGS scheme and waiver of fees of the farmers’ children studying in private institutions,” said Panda. The team will assess the drought situation and submit its findings to the Central government. Also present were district BJP president Jagdish Bisoi, Rayagada district prabhari Govind Jain and farmers’ president Arun Pujari.