STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

EOW to seek Malla Vijay Prasad’s remand

The former Visakhapatnam West MLA, who is the managing director of Wellfare Buildings and Estates, was arrested from his residence at Seethammadhara in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Published: 09th September 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Malla Vijaya Prasad, former MLA and chairman of AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC)

Malla Vijaya Prasad, former MLA and chairman of AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch will seek remand of former MLA and senior leader of YSR Congress Party Malla Vijay Prasad in connection with Wellfare Buildings and Estates Pvt Ltd chit fund scam in Odisha.

EOW will apply for Prasad’s remand in Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors Court in Cuttack on September 13 for questioning the accused to ascertain whether Wellfare Buildings and Estates had opened its offices in other parts of Odisha apart from Bhubaneswar, Narasinghpur (in Cuttack district) and Nayagarh. The agency will probe the financial trail of the ponzi firm and if the money collected fraudulently from the investors was utilised by Prasad to produce Telugu films under the banner of Welfare Creations. Besides, the sleuths will find out if any other official of the firm was engaged in Odisha to con the investors.

The former Visakhapatnam West MLA, who is the managing director of Wellfare Buildings and Estates, was arrested from his residence at Seethammadhara in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Prasad, currently chairman of Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, and two directors of the firm are accused of duping more than 150 depositors to the tune of over `2 crore in Bhubaneswar, Narasinghpur and Nayagarh between 2009 and 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malla Vijay Prasad Economic Offences Wing EOW
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp