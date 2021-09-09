STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks data on elderly outside vaccine coverage

As per affidavit, 34,09,117 senior citizens vaccinated with first dose

Published: 09th September 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

a member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra to file an affidavit indicating how many elderly and differently-abled persons are yet to be vaccinated. Hearing a PIL on Tuesday, the Court asked Mohapatra to spell out what steps the government plans to take in a time-bound manner to cover this entire population, in the affidavit by October 4.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice B P Routray issued the direction after taking note of the affidavit filed by Mohapatra in response to the PIL seeking vaccination facility at the doorstep of elderly and differently-abled persons. The PIL was filed by lawyer Sohan Mishra.

The bench observed that statistics enclosed with Mohapatra’s affidavit only inform about how many people have received their first and second vaccination doses. According to it, 34,09,117 citizens aged 60 years and above have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine and 17,65,909 with second dose against an estimated target of 44,57,353 citizens, by September 4.

The bench also observed that it is not clear whether the number of persons in the ‘target population’ of 60 years and above, has been arrived at on the basis of Census data of 2011. “For the 2021 figures, the numbers must be based on some projection. How these figures have been arrived at, is therefore not clear. Besides, the figures do not address the issue of differently-abled persons”, the bench observed. The bench directed that the affidavit should also indicate the number of elderly persons in old age homes so that directions can be issued to their management to ensure vaccination of the inmates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp