Naveen axe falls on Prashant Jagdev for BJP leader assault

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal’s Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev was suspended from the party hours after he allegedly thrashed a BJP leader at Balugaon on Wednesday. Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik issued a one-sentence order even as the legislator’s high-handed action left the ruling outfit embarrassed with the State Assembly in session.

He was also removed as chairperson of the Khurda District Planning Committee.

Earlier on the day, the BJD legislator had allegedly beaten up Balugaon Nagar BJP president Niranjan Sethi in front of the NAC office. The incident occurred when Sethi was stepping out from the office after meeting the executive officer. He was inquiring about delay in release of work order to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and payment of old age pension and other welfare programmes.

BJP sources said the attack on the party leader by Jagdev was unprovoked. Police said the incident occurred at about 3 pm. “A case was registered under Sections 294, 323, 341 and 506 of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Balugaon SDPO will investigate the matter. The MLA will be questioned and necessary action taken accordingly,” said an officer.

In the FIR lodged against Jagdev with Balugaon police, Sethi alleged that the MLA slapped him. Later, BJP workers staged dharna in front of the police station seeking arrest of the Jagdev. With the visuals and video hitting the social media, the BJD went on damage control mode as it sought to placate the issue before it echoed in the monsoon session of the Assembly on Thursday.

The ruling party, however, did not attribute the reason behind suspension of the MLA who has found himself embroiled in controversy for his behavior in the past. According to the affidavit filed by him in the nomination papers for the 2019 assembly election, 10 criminal cases are pending against Jagdev. Charges against him include assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage modesty, voluntarily causing hurt to prevent public servant from duty, causing grievious hurt and criminal intimidation of STs/SCs and Railway cases. Cases have been filed against him at Boudh, Khurda and Bhubaneswar. A majority of the criminal cases against him are lodged between 2014 and 2019 when he was BJD MLA from Begunia. However, he continued to find favour from the party and was shifted from Begunia to Chilika Assembly constituency in 2019 elections.