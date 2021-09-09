Panchayat Laws Amendment Bill passed amid din

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Wednesday passed the Odisha Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to amend relevant provisions of the Odisha Grama Panchayat Act, 1964, the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959 and Odisha Zilla Parishad Act, 1991 to fix the upper ceiling of reservation of seats for SC, ST and backward class citizens (BCCs) to 50 per cent. Moving the Bill amid chaotic scenes, Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said the Constitutional provisions with regard to reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes do not demand any amendment in the three Acts.

However, to comply with the decision of Orissa High Court delivered on the basis of orders of the Supreme Court in K Krishna Murthy case, it has become expedient to limit the total reservation for election up to 50 per cent by providing reservation to the extent of 27 percent for BCCs. The Minister said that the State government had moved the Supreme Court through a special leave petition (SLP) when its decision to implement 27 per cent reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) was struck down by the Orissa High Court.

“The State Government approached the Supreme Court through an SLP and subsequently through a review petition challenging the orders of the High Court. The apex court upheld the decision of the High Court,” he said. Criticising the State government for passing the Bill in a hurry, Congress MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi said the ruling BJD passed the Bill in a most undemocratic manner without any discussion. He added that the government has once again cheated the OBCs by reducing the percentage of reservation to the existing level of 11.25 per cent in a different grab. “It is trying to mislead the people by giving the impression that the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs is not diluted”, he alleged.

With the passing of the Bill, State Samajwadi Party president Rabi Behera said, the OBCs are going to lose 2200 posts of sarpanchs, an equal number of panchayat samiti members and 22,000 ward members. Similarly, the backward classes will lose 132 zilla parishad seats and 6 zilla parishad president posts, he added.

