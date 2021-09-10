5 students in Odisha's Dhenkanal district test Covid positive, school shut

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Five students of Rainarasinghpur High School in Kamakhyanagar sub-division of Dhenkanal have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

This came three days after the detection of 20 positive cases in Panchayati Raj High School of Kanpura, situated three km from Kamakhyanagar. Swab samples of some students of the school were sent for RT-PCR test two days ago, the results of which came back on the day. The authorities have closed the school till September 13 and sanitisation measures will begin from Friday.

Sub Collector Jyoti Shankar Sahoo said the students are asymptomatic and advised home isolation. “We are providing medical treatment to the infected students. Since there has been a detection of cases in two schools now, we will go for mass testing of students in the area to tackle any exigency situation,” said Sahoo.

District education officer Nibedita Pani said the infected students are being monitored by a medical team and the health condition of Kanpura High School students who had tested positive earlier is also stable.