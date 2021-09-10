STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Andhra Pradesh dares Odisha: Minister reopens Anganwadi centre in Gajapati district

The Anganwadi Centre at Manikpatana village under the Raigada block was sealed off three days ago as it was reportedly built by Andhra Pradesh on Odisha land.

Published: 10th September 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh officials engaged in heated argument over disputed land in Manikpatana

Andhra Pradesh officials engaged in heated argument over disputed land in Manikpatana. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In a blatant display of high-handedness, over 300 Andhra Pradesh officials and political leaders led by Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Dr Appalaraju reopened an Anganwadi centre in Gajapati district on Thursday. 

The centre at Manikpatana village under Raigada block was sealed off three days ago as it was reportedly built by Andhra Pradesh on Odisha land. Taking the Gajapati administration by surprise, the Andhra Pradesh team then assembled the village students, distributed eggs and also taught them at the centre. 

Speaking to mediapersons, the Andhra Pradesh Minister said no action by the Odisha government in "Andhra limits" will be tolerated and criminal proceedings will be initiated against those who sealed the Anganwadi. He went on to claim that half of Manikpatana village belongs to Andhra Pradesh and the other half to Odisha. As news of the Andhra Pradesh Minister's visit spread, Gajapati ADM Sangram Panda along with police and other officials of the district administration reached the spot. 

They tried to pacify the Andhra Pradesh authorities while the latter demanded deployment of police personnel in the disputed area and action against all those who create tension.  The ADM informed that the Anganwadi centre was sealed as it was built illegally on the Odisha side and the landowner had filed a complaint of encroachment. 

A meeting of Collectors of both Gajapati and Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) administrations was planned after the Anganwadi centre was sealed but the incident occurred before that. One has to go through Andhra Pradesh in order to reach the village and a direct road to the village within Odisha limits is the need of the hour, Panda said. 

"We even showed the Andhra Pradesh officials and leaders the map and ownership of land. Today's incident will be placed before the Gajapati Collector for further course of action," he added. The Andhra Pradesh government’s aggression at Odisha borders has shown no signs of a let-up even after a flare-up at Kotia panchayat in Koraput.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Odisha Border dispute Gajapati district Anganwadi Centre dispute Raigada Block Andhra Odisha Border
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp