Assistant Public Prosecutor selection process under Orissa High Court scanner

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The selection process for 46 posts of assistant public prosecutors (APPs) has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing notices to the State government on a petition challenging it on the ground that no posts had been reserved for the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) category.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited applications for 46 posts of APPs - Group B in Odisha State Prosecution Service under the Home department of which 41 were unreserved. While four posts were reserved for the scheduled caste category, one was for scheduled tribe candidates.

A petition filed by Saroj Kumar Routray and two others sought intervention for reservation of 11.25 per cent of the posts for SEBC category along with 16.25 per cent for scheduled caste and 22.50 per cent for scheduled tribe while limiting the overall reservation to 50 per cent. The petition also sought intervention against the fixation of the cut-off date for the maximum age limit. It contended if the vacancy position was indicated for 2018-19, then the cut-off date should have been January 1, 2018.

Had it been done, the petitioners would have been eligible to participate in the selection process. With the cut-off date fixed at January 1, 2021 the petitioners were deprived of even applying in the unreserved category as they had exceeded the required age limit.

A single-judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued notices seeking a response from the Secretary, OPSC, Principal Secretary Home Department and Director of Prosecution on Monday. The notice stated, “As an interim measure, it is directed that the hard copy of the application of the petitioners shall be accepted by the opposite parties (OPSC) without prejudice to the claim made and also the same shall abide by the result of this case.