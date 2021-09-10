STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack Municipal Corporation tender cancellation raises eyebrows 

The cancelled tender process, a move to streamline the manpower engagement process, was started only after TNIE exposed the gross irregularities in outsourcing municipal works through two agencies.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:38 AM

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The cancellation of tender for empanelment of outsourcing agencies by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has once again exposed the workings of the civic body officials. The CMC had floated the tender for empanelment of registered firms/agencies for providing manpower service to carry out municipal works for 2021-2022 on March 2.

The move to streamline the manpower engagement process came after the TNIE exposed the gross irregularities in outsourcing municipal works through two agencies on February 12.

While the last date for tender was March 17, the technical bid was opened on March 18. The financial bid was scheduled for opening on March 25. However, some officials of the tender committee continued to delay the opening of the financial bid.

A total of 10 bidders had participated in the tender. Of which, five had qualified in the technical bid while the two outsourcing agencies which were providing manpower service to the civic body for the last five years were disqualified. Sources said two senior engineers of the civic body did not cooperate with the committee to finalise the bid. Even they insisted to cancel the tender process.

Being influenced and pressurised, the CMC authorities passed a resolution in its general meeting held few days back under the chairmanship of RDC and CMC Administrator Anil Samal. The RDC, however, clarified that as there were some lapses in terms and conditions of the tender notice, it has been decided to cancel the bidding process and go for a fresh auction.

Meanwhile, the bidders who had qualified in the technical bid have threatened to move court if the civic body goes for fresh tender.  On the other hand, residents alleged that the corporation is showing undue favour to the two outsourcing agencies and demanded a Vigilance probe into the matter.    

The civic body has been paying around Rs 10 crore per annum to the two agencies in lieu of supply of manpower since 2016 without following the mandatory tender process. One of the two agencies is owned by the wife of an employee of the CMC. 

