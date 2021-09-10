STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curtains come down on Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra festival

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal gave away the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Prativa Samman to Odissi dancer Arushi Mudgal and Odissi musician and Mardala player Ramachandra Behera.

Srjan dancers perform at the concluding evening of the 27th OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival on Thursday, Sept 9, 2021

Srjan dancers perform at the concluding evening of the 27th OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival on Thursday, Sept 9, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted theatre artist Binodini Devi was felicitated with the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award-2021 by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal during the concluding day of the 27th OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival on Thursday.

The Governor also gave away the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Prativa Samman to Odissi dancer Arushi Mudgal and Odissi musician and Mardala player Ramachandra Behera.  The valedictory evening saw a bouquet of neo-classical innovations in Odissi dance by performers of the host organisation, Srjan, which were choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra.

Beginning with an invocation to Lord Ganesh - Vinayaka Smarane - the dancers went on to present a pure dance presentation - Parameshwari Pallavi, set to Raag Parameshwari and Khemta taal. This was followed by a dance ballet ‘Maati’ which was written by Odia poet Radha Mohan Gadanayak. ‘Maati’ was a homage to Mother Earth.

In the final performance titled ‘Shiva Shangsanam’, the dancers including Rajashri Praharaj, Preetisha Mohapatra, Reebdhita Barua and Maya Krishnamurty paid obeisance to Lord Shiva. Like last year, the five-day dance festival was hosted online this year owing to the pandemic situation.  

